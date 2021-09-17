NEET Cheating Case Cannot be Called Leak Yet: NTA

The NEE cheating scandal in which the question paper was circulated via WhatsApp about 37 minutes after the exam started cannot be called a leak just yet, officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) - the exam conducting body told news daily Dainik Bhaskar.

The question paper was sent via Whatsapp for one student in Jaipur centre who also got filled answer keys as a response to her message. Since only one student was involved and there are no reports of the question paper being circulated widely yet, hence the officials claim that it cannot be termed as a leak.

The use of mobile phones, cameras, and any other electronic devices inside the exam hall is banned. Question paper being photographed and circulated amid strict security has also raised questions on the integrity of the exam conducting agency. The police investigation is still underway.

The police arrested 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari along with invigilator Ram Singh, in charge of exam centre’s administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari’s uncle and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case, DCP Richa Tomar said on Monday. The student had, as per reports, paid Rs 35 lakh for the same.

As per rules, under unfair practices, the result of the candidate will be withheld and she can even be debarred from appearing for the exam for up to three years.

This came days after reports of NEET question paper being leaked were circulated. The NTA had at that time denied any security breach in the exam. The NTA claims to use high-tech measures to form and secure question papers and conduct exams. The agency was set up with aim of making exams more transparent and secure.

The NEET cheating case has comes after the recent JEE Main scam case wherein an entire exam centre in Sonipat, Haryana was allegedly hacked. As per reports, a private firm had allegedly taken the exam on behalf of students remotely and the candidates paid Rs15-20 lakh to do so

