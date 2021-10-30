NEET Cheating Scam: 25 Students Could be Involved in 'Exam Solver Gang', UP Police Sends Report to NTA

The cheating cum impersonator scandal in the national-level medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 - has taken a new turn. The Uttar Pradesh Police in its investigation has found that at least 25 students could be involved in exam solver gang or impersonator racket. The police have sent its report to the exam conducting body - National Testing Agency (NTA). The Police have asked NTA to withhold the results of these candidates.

Commissioner of Police, Varanasi told news agency ANI that the UP Police have sent a bio-data of all 25 candidates to the NTA. To investigate the role of impersonators, sample fingerprints filled on the form were obtained and were matched to that of all candidates. The Varanasi police had earlier found the mastermind behind the NEET solver gang who is currently on run with his family.

The police now claim to have found solid evidence and will investigate the involvement of impersonators in other states as well.

The CBI has also registered a case against a Nagpur-based coaching centre which used to send medical students and experts on behalf of NEET aspirants to attempt their exams. Cases of proxy are being investigated in at least five exam centres in Ranchi and Delhi. An FIR in this regard was filed on September 12.

As per the CBI, students were asked to pay Rs 50 lakh in exchange for someone else taking their test on their behalf. Students were ensured ranks in a certain range to get admission in decent medical colleges. The racket was busted when a proxy candidate did not appear for the exam. As per sources while some had used proxy or exam solvers, in some cases the OMR sheets were manipulated and some applicants had modified their data.

