NEET Counselling 2020: Check State-wise Schedule, Other Details for MBBS and BDS Courses

The NEET 2020 counselling schedule for 85 per cent quota has been announced and will be conducted by state authorities. The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting the counselling for 15 per cent state quota All India Quota in Central Universities, Deemed Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC for MBBS and BDS courses. The first phase of seat allocation was completed on November 4 and the result was recently released.

NEET 2020 counselling for the 85 per cent quota has started across various states is being conducted by the respective state authorities.

Here are the details of NEET 2020 state counselling for Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat:

Rajasthan State NEET Counselling

The Rajasthan NEET 2020 counselling schedule is available at rajugmedical2020.com. Registration started on November 1 and the last date to apply is November 6. The provisional merit list will be published on November 9 and the result will be declared on November 19.

Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2020

The application forms can be submitted between November 4 and 11, 2020. Here is the link for official website: https://admissions.hpushimla.in/

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020

The Directorate of Medical Education and research, Maharashtra, will conduct NEET 2020 counselling the details of which can be found at dmer.org. The schedule is yet to be released.

Madhya Pradesh NEET Counselling 2020

Candidates can visit the official state website at dme.mponline.gov.in to register for the first round. The merit list of Round 1 will be published on November 11 and the results will be announced on November 19.

UP NEET 2020 Counselling

Uttar Pradesh is yet to announce the counseling schedule. The information will be released on the official website at upneet.gov.in.

Telangana NEET Counselling 2020

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana, has published the UG rank list for Telangana-domiciled candidates which can be checked at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The counselling schedule is yet to be announced.

Andhra Pradesh NEET 2020 Counselling

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, has released the state rank list and cut-off marks. The counseling schedule will be made available at ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

Haryana NEET Counselling 2020

The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana will announce the counseling schedule on its official website at dmerharyana.org.

Gujarat NEET 2020 Counselling

The registrations for NEET 2020 counselling started on November 2 and will close on November 11, 2020. Candidates can visit medadmgujarat.org to participate in the process.