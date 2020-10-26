NEET Counselling 2020: MCC to Start Registration for First Round from Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) round 1 counselling from October 27 onwards. The online registration window for NEET 2020 counselling will be made available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates qualifying the NEET 2020 will be able to complete the registration process for the NEET counselling round one till November 2. The MCC will offer 15 per cent seats for All India Quota for admission to various undergraduate medical programmes in all the participating institutes across the country. NEET Counselling for the remaining 85 per cent seats in the colleges will be conducted by the respective state authority.

Step 1: Visit at mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Enter all the required details carefully and submit

Step 3: Once the details are submitted, candidates will have to make payment of NEET counselling registration fee

Step 3: Enter the choice of seats and colleges as per your preference and submit

Step 4: Candidates can download the NEET Counselling application form 2020 for future reference

Once the registration for NEET counselling is over, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will release the NEET 2020 seat allotment list on the behalf of MCC. The MCC NEET 2020 seat allotment list will be prepared on the basis of the NEET 2020 score and choices and preferences made by candidates during the registration process.

Candidates willing to take admission to the NEET 2020 first counselling allotted seats will have to further complete the choice locking process and pay the required amount. Failing to do so may lead to so cancellation of allotted seats.

Candidates can check the seat matrix by clicking on the direct link provided here.