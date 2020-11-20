NEET Counselling 2020: Registration for Second Round of Counselling Starts Today at mcc.nic.in

The online registration process for the second round of NEET Counselling 2020 starts on Friday (November 20) on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. The NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 was earlier scheduled to begin on November 18, but was postponed by the MCC two days ago.

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS courses will be required to register for the second round of NEET 2020 counselling at mcc.nic.in. The window for registration for NEET Counselling 2020 Second Round will be open till 8 pm on November 23, 2020.

Candidates will be allowed to fill in their choice of courses and colleges until November 23, 2020 and choice locking will be allowed till 11:59 pm on November 24, 2020. The results of seat allotment for NEET Counselling 2020 Round II will be published on November 27, 2020.

Once a seat is allocated to the candidate, he or she must report to the college to confirm their admission between November 28 and December 8, 2020.

Candidates can visit the following link to register for NEET counselling 2020:

https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/LoginChoice/Login

Steps to register for NEET counselling 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “New Registration”. The link will be enabled once the window opens

Step 3: Fill in the necessary information in the input fields

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and submit the application

Step 5: After following the above steps, candidates will be given new login credentials which they can use during the counselling process

Step 6: Sign in to the “Candidate login” using the credentials generated

Step 7: Fill in the choices and freeze on the desired options

All candidates who had participated in NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 and now wish to continue for Round 2 need to register fresh. There is no automatic carry over. The choices filled during the NEET Counselling 2020 first round will be considered null and void.

MCC conducts online counselling only for the 15 per cent All India Quota in Central Universities, Deemed Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC. States conduct separate counselling processes for 85 per cent quota. Candidates are assigned various institutes based on their merit, following various reservation guidelines across different states in the country.