NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Allotment Letter Released at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) allotment letter 2020 for second round of counselling on its official website. Those aspirants who have registered for the second round of NEET counselling 2020 must download the copy of the same from the committee’s website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET allotment letter 2020: Follow these steps to download:

Step 1: Visit at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the tab that reads UG Counselling and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. On this page look for an option that reads “Allotment Letter Round 2”

Step 4: A new page will appear on the display screen wherein you will be asked to login using your credentials. After carefully entering the details hit the submit button

Step 5: your NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the NEET allotment letter 2020 for second round for future reference

Meanwhile, transfer to Non Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats to State Quota will be done on December 8. The candidates who are unable to to report to the allotted institute within the stipulated time, will lose their chance of admission. Their seat will be made available for third counselling round or mop-up round. The Medical Counselling Committee will conduct the registration for the third counselling round from December 10 to December 14. The NEET 2020 seat allotment list for mop-up round counselling will be released on December 17 and the further admission process will be conducted from December 18 to December 26.

The NEET 2020 exam was held across 3,843 NEET exam centres pan India. The aspirants must note that 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER medical colleges will be giving admission to the NEET candidates on basis of NEET result 2020.