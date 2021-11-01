NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Website Shows Changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 soon at its official website neet.nta.nic.in. Once the results are declared the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) would be conducting the online counselling for the undergraduate medical courses.

Candidates who clear the NEET 2021 will be called for counselling which takes place at both the national and state level. Admissions for the national level will be based on the All India quota (AIQ) seats and will be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of MCC. Of the total seats, only 15 per cent of seats are covered in the AIQ while 85 per cent in the state quota. The counselling for 85 per cent of state quota seats will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

Out of the total AIQ seats, 27 per cent will be reserved for OBC, 10 per cent for EWS, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 15 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC) students. For the state counselling process, the respective authorities will release a merit list on the basis of the candidate’s choice and merit.

The minimum marks needed to pass NEET 2021 is 50 percentile for the general category while belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and PWD will need to secure the 45 percentile.

NEET 2021 counselling: Documents needed

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

The Supreme Court has recently directed the NTA to declare the results of the medical entrance. The Bombay High Court had asked the agency to withhold the result and conduct fresh exams as two students faced issues while attempting the exam but the top court overruled the same and given its nod to NTA to announce the results. The agency said that it has already assessed the students and the result has been prepared. Hence the results are expected to be announced soon. Of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for NEET 2021, more than 95 per cent had appeared for the exam held on September 12.

