NEET Counselling 2021 to Have 4 Rounds to Fill Medical Colleges Seats Under AIQ: MCC

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2021 will be held in four rounds in the online mode, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced. This includes the All India Quota (AIQ) Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round) from the academic year 2021-22 onwards, the notice read.

The committee will conduct the counselling for 15 per cent undergraduate (UG) seats. “The proposed modified scheme of Online 4 rounds of counselling will be in tune with the prevailing norms of counselling (including the fees and security deposit) being followed for Central Institutes/Universities," the notice read.

Also read| NEET Counselling 2021 Soon: From Seat Quota to Last Year Cut-offs, 5 Things to Know Before Applying for Medical Colleges

The seats which were earlier reverted back to the respective states after the completion of the second round 2 will now be filled in the mop-up and stray vacancy, the notice added. Further, there will be no fresh registration for candidates in the stray vacancy round. There will, however, be an option for the upgradation and free exit, only in the first round 1 of the NEET 2021 counselling. In round 2, there will be no option of upgradation to the mop-up round.

Candidates who have joined the allotted seat in round 2 and further rounds of counselling will not be allowed to resign or take part in any of the further rounds of counselling. Candidates who have not joined the allotted seat in the second round will be eligible for further rounds of counselling subject to forfeiture of the security deposit and fresh registration only in the mop-up round, the committee said.

NEET 2021 couselling: Documents Required

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

NIRF 2021: Best Medical Colleges

Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow

Read| NEET UG Counselling Pushed Further, Aspirants Demand Clarity

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Candidates belonging to the general category who have scored a minimum of 50 percentile will be eligible to apply for NEET counselling 2021. Those belonging to the SC, ST, must secure 40 percentile and PwD candidates need to score 45 percentile.

Read| NEET 2022: Books Recommended by Toppers to Crack Medical Entrance

The NEET 2021 results were declared on November 1 but the counselling process is yet to begin as the Supreme Court is hearing a plea challenging EWS and OBC reservation in the AIQ. The top court is assessing the feasibility of keeping Rs 8 lakh as a limit to avail of the newly introduced EWS quota for medical admissions. The next hearing will be held on January 6 and the counselling is unlikely to start before the hearing concludes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.