NEET Counselling for Medical College Admissions Likely After November 9: Puducherry Govt

Counselling for admission of candidates to medical courses in the Union Territory for 2021-2022 would begin as soon as the list of results of NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) is received. A press release from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry said on Saturday said the National Testing Agency had announced the NEET undergraduate 2021 results on its official website. Candidates who took the test can check the results.
