NEET Counselling for Undergraduate Medical Courses Begins: Here's How to Apply

Students who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 can start applying for the counselling process for admission to medical and dental colleges in undergraduate programmes. Eligible students can register at mcc.nic.in for round 1. There will be a total of four rounds including mop-up and stray vacancy rounds.

This year, many rules will change in NEET counselling. This year, apart from SC, ST, and PwD quota, seats will also be reserved for EWS and OBC candidates. SC has approved to reserve 10 per cent of seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) for EWS and 27 per cent for OBC candidates.

NEET 2021: Reservation

Out of total seats, 15 per cent of are allotted under the All India Quota (AIQ) by MCC. Under AIQ, here is a category-wise reservation list

— EWS: 10 per cent

— OBC: 27 per cent

— SC: 15 per cent

— ST: 7.5 per cent

— PwD: 5 per cent

NEET Counselling: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET UG

Step 3: Click on the online registration button

Step 4: Fill details using credentials

Step 5: Submit Documents

Step 6: Fill choices (choice filling link is yet to activate)

NEET 2021 counselling: Documents Required

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

NEET Counselling 2021: Procedure of Getting Admission

According to the schedule released by MCC, the choice filling process for the first round of counselling will begin from January 20 and go on till 11:55 pm on January 24. This will be followed by verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes on January 25.

After successful registration and payment of the counselling fee, candidates will be required to fill and lock their course/college preference online. Taking the preference and NEET score of the candidates into consideration, the MCC will then allot seats.

Unlike past years, where the seats left vacant after two rounds of counselling were reverted to the state quota, the MCC this year will conduct four rounds of counselling This includes round 1, round 2, mop-up round followed by a stray vacancy round. Fresh registration will only be done for the first three rounds.

After due verification, the process of seat allotment will be done between January 27 and 28 with results being declared on January 29. This will be followed by the remaining three rounds of counselling. NEET-UG counselling 2021 is for admission into over 89,000 seats of MBBS, 52,720 seats of AYUSH, 27,948 BDS seats and 603 BVSc and AH seats among others

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.