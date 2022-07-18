NEET English, Hindi Question Papers Interchanged in Rajasthan, Alleged Students

Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on July 17 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district alleged a question paper goof-up. They claimed that the question papers for Hindi and English medium students were interchanged.

According to the Indian Express, an NTA official confirmed the question paper mix-up, but students were given extra time to complete their papers after the error occurred. However, the exam centre superintendent recommends NTA for a re-test.

Following the incident, students and parents gathered in front of the exam centre at the Army Public School in Sriganganagar to protest.

Speaking to the leading daily, a NEET aspirant told, “The examination started at 2 pm. Around 4:30 pm, two and half hours after the start of the examination, people from the exam centre came to us and said that we have been mistakenly given the bilingual question paper meant for Hindi medium students and those studying in Hindi medium have received the question paper meant for English medium students.”

As per the student’s statement, he completed the entire examination in two and a half hours, but the authorities soon took away everyone’s question paper and replaced it with the one meant for English medium students.

He went on to say that because the question paper was the same as the bilingual one, students were able to finish it by 6 pm. However, the examination was later cancelled, and it was reportedly announced that the students at the Sriganganagar centre will have to retake it in another time slot.

NEET is the biggest entrance exam in the country. This year, over 18 lakh students registered for the exam of which 95 per cent took the test. NEET is held in pen and paper mode for admission to medical colleges including MBBS, BDS, and allied fields.

