NEET Exam 2020: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window Till Sept 30; Details at ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. NEET 2020 was conducted on September 13, however, the application correction window is reopened considering the difficulties faced by the candidates due to COVID-19 pandemic. NEET 2020 application correction window will be active till September 30. As per the official notification, candidates can make corrections in the personal details like mother’s name, father’s name, gender, category, person with a disability, state code of eligibility and nationality till 5 pm and fee can be submitted (if applicable) till 11.50 pm, September 30.

How to make correction in NEET 2020 application form -

Step 1: Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Fill in the complete NEET 2020 application form

Step 3: Upload the scanned documents

Step 4: Pay the NEET 2020 registration fees

Step 5: Download the receipt and keep it safely

The official notification released by NTA reads “No change in the application form will be accepted through fax/ application, including e-mail etc. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as it is the last chance of correction provided to the candidates”.

The notification also states that the e-mails sent by the candidates earlier for correction may/ may not have been accounted for in their application form. Hence, the candidates must verify their application form carefully change the particular themselves as it is the last chance of correction being provided to the candidates.

In case of any doubt related to NEET (UG)-2020, candidates can contact at 8700028512, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803.

Candidates can read the official notification here.

NEET is conducted to offer admission to various medical courses in the government and private medical colleges across the country. This year, a total of 15.9 lakh students have filed the NEET 2020 application form out of which 14.37 lakh candidates appeared in the exam on September 13. Candidates are requested to visit the official website for further updates.