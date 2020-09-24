Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

NEET Exam 2020: NTA Reopens Application Correction Window Till Sept 30; Details at ntaneet.nic.in

As per the official notification, candidates can make corrections in the personal details like mother’s name, father’s name, gender, category, person with a disability, state code of eligibility and nationality till 5 pm and fee can be submitted (if applicable) till 11.50 pm, September 30.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NEET Exam 2020
Representative Image.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. NEET 2020 was conducted on September 13, however, the application correction window is reopened considering the difficulties faced by the candidates due to COVID-19 pandemic. NEET 2020 application correction window will be active till September 30. As per the official notification, candidates can make corrections in the personal details like mother’s name, father’s name, gender, category, person with a disability, state code of eligibility and nationality till 5 pm and fee can be submitted (if applicable) till 11.50 pm, September 30.

How to make correction in NEET 2020 application form -

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

  • Step 2: Fill in the complete NEET 2020 application form

  • Step 3: Upload the scanned documents

  • Step 4: Pay the NEET 2020 registration fees

  • Step 5: Download the receipt and keep it safely

The official notification released by NTA reads “No change in the application form will be accepted through fax/ application, including e-mail etc. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as it is the last chance of correction provided to the candidates”.

The notification also states that the e-mails sent by the candidates earlier for correction may/ may not have been accounted for in their application form. Hence, the candidates must verify their application form carefully change the particular themselves as it is the last chance of correction being provided to the candidates.

In case of any doubt related to NEET (UG)-2020, candidates can contact at 8700028512, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803.

Candidates can read the official notification here.

NEET is conducted to offer admission to various medical courses in the government and private medical colleges across the country. This year, a total of 15.9 lakh students have filed the NEET 2020 application form out of which 14.37 lakh candidates appeared in the exam on September 13. Candidates are requested to visit the official website for further updates.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading