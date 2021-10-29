NEET Final Answer key Soon: Know How to Calculate Marks Ahead of Result

Over 16.14 lakh students who registered for NEET 2021 can expect the results for the medical entrance exams anytime soon. Before the results are declared, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the final answer key at neet.nta.nic.in. Students can very easily estimate the marks scored by them using final or even preliminary answer key. The preliminary answer key was released earlier this month.

The NEET result 2021 are expected to be announced by Diwali - November 4, however, there is no official date announced by the authorities yet. NTA had told the Supreme Court that it is ready to declare the results. Thus, students can anticipate a shorter wait time now. This year, the result has been delayed due to several controversies surrounding NEET. Usually, the results are declared within a month’s time.

Candidates should remember that the NEET 2021 result, under any circumstance, will not be sent by post. They have to open the official website neet.nta.nic.in, log in their registered accounts, and download the result. However, before the results are announced, candidates can check the answer keys and calculate their masks.

Though the unofficial answer key has been released on September 12, the official answer key of NEET 2021 will be released soon.

NEET answer key 2021: How to download

Step 1:First, open the official website or click on neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2:Once the site opens, the NEET answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Step 3:Click on the final answer key and download it

Step 4:The NEET 2021 answer key will have the question number and the correct answer to it

Step 5:Using the answer key, you can estimate your NEET 2021 score

How to calculate your NEET 2021 score?

Candidates must be very careful of the code of the question paper and the NEET 2021 answer key while they are tallying the marks. Medical aspirants have to count both correct and incorrect responses to know their final NEET score. In case, if more than one answer is marked for a particular question, it will be considered unanswered. For every correct answer, 4 marks will be allotted while one mark will be deducted for an incorrect response. No mark will be awarded for unanswered questions or questions with more than one answer.

It is known to all that the result of NEET 2021 is considered final for the allocation of ranks. Once the NEET 2021 result is declared, NTA will not entertain any requests for re-evaluation of answer sheets. The role of NTA is just to release the NEET result 2021 and prepare the merit list. Candidates who are able to qualify NEET 2021 will be considered eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The counselling will be conducted at both state and national level. Note that the national-level counselling for admission to the All India quota seats, which comprises only 15 per cent, will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

NEET Result 2021 Cut-Off Estimate

The minimum marks needed to pass NEET remain 50 percentile, however, to get admission to top colleges, the required marks might be lower this year as compared to last year, believe experts. For students belonging to the general category, a score between 530-540 could help to get admission in tier-II to colleges.

In 2020, the cut-off score for top colleges was 720-147 and in 2019 it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that for unreserved category students, the score can range from 715 - 130. For OBC candidates the cutoff could be 129-107 and for SC, ST candidates it can go around 129 - 100, and 104 to 98 for PH students, say experts.

