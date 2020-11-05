NEET First Counselling Result 2020 Expected to be Declared Today at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET First Counselling Result 2020 | The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Counselling 2020 First Round Seat Allotment Result will be released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) today, November 5. The NEET 2020 First Round Seat Allotment Result 2020 will be published by the MCC officials on the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their status by typing in their application number and password. All candidates are advised to keep the details handy.

Selected candidates are required to visit their colleges from November 6 to November 12. All the candidates will have to go through the document verification process at the respective colleges. Now, the documents required are identity proof, six passport size photographs, High School & Intermediate Mark Sheets, Certificate of Birth, NEET 2020 admit Card, NEET 2020 Rank Card, High School & Intermediate Passing Certificate, Category Certificate (If Applicable), provisional allotment letter.

After the document verification process is completed, candidates can go ahead and make the fee payment at the respective colleges.

The NEET Round 1 Seat Allotment Counselling registration window was activated on October 28. The last date for registration was November 2. The last date for choice filling and locking options was November 2.

NEET First Counselling Result 2020: Steps to check status -

Step 1: Visit at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the left hand look for candidate login and click on it

Step 3: A new window will appear

Step 4: Enter application number and password

Step 5: Click on submit button

Step 6: Your NEET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment will appear on the screen

The NEET 2020 counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment will be conducted from November 18 to November 22. The officials will announce NEET counselling Second Round Seat Allotment Result on November 25.