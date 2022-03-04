From Georgia to China, Here are Some of Offbeat Destinations for Indian Medical Aspirants

A medical career has always been one of the most sought-after ones by Indian students. Despite having some of the best medical colleges right here in the country, the number of Indian students applying to pursue their degrees abroad has increased in the last few years. The most common reason cited for this surge in the popularity of international medical degrees is the extreme competition and the expensive tuition fee of some of the private institutions in India.

Over the last few years, students have come to realize that in spite of not getting into their preferred school in India, they are able to fulfill their medical career aspirations by completing a degree from other countries. Apart from gaining international exposure and world-class experience in medical tech, some students also consider this as an opportunity to visit a different part of the world.

Listed below are some of the countries for Indian students to go to pursue their international medical education.

Advertisement

West Indies

One of the up-and-coming places for Indian students to pursue their international medical education is the small English-speaking Caribbean nation. Situated between the UK and the US, the West Indies offers accredited universities that can aid students to establish a career in either country.

Thanks to its high success rate for placements in the US, West Indies is a highly popular destination for international students. With breathtaking views, and a colourful academic environment, the West Indies is slowly gaining popularity as a country that offers English taught courses.

St George’s University, Grenada offers one of the best medical courses in the country. The institute also offers 4 to 7 years MD programs which allow students to pick up where they left off. They also offer a five-year pathway in partnership with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions with which, students have the option to complete their first year in Ramaiah, Bengaluru, before moving on to Grenada or the UK. Additionally, Grenada is one of the most picturesque places to study in.

China

China is one of the top choices for international students, thanks to its rich culture, low tuition fee, and affordable cost of living, as compared to other countries. Moreover, it offers numerous beautiful places to travel. Students can also use this opportunity to travel to other Asian countries that are on China’s borders.

Huazhong University is one of China’s top medical colleges that has been accepting international students for the past 50 years. In April 2001, Huazhong University of Science and Technology established the School of Medicine and Health Management of Tongji Medical College.

Advertisement

The school implements a concept of “collaborative innovation, opening, and sharing”, and has also established partnerships and collaborations with WHO, United Nations Children’s Fund, China Medical Board, and other internationally renowned universities in Germany, Britain, and the United States. The university campus also provides an artistic atmosphere filled with people from all around the world.

Georgia

Georgia offers several WHO recognized medical institutions, which require no admission tests. With the international education scenario in Georgia continually developing, the affordable tuition and cost of living, and the lively student landscape encourage students to apply for courses in this country.

Advertisement

Batumi Shota Rustaveli University is one of the leading institutions in Georgia that offers a holistic medical degree. The English taught programme is partially integrated to include both trans-disciplinary modules and study courses. The course also focuses on the elaboration of clinical competencies, basic skills and effective management of medical resources. includes both trans-disciplinary modules and individual study courses is focused on the elaboration of the clinical competences, basic skills, effective management of the medical resources.

Read| NEET PG 2021 Round 1 Registrations from Jan 12, Result on Jan 22, Check Schedule

Russia

Several Russian institutions also allow students to return to India to pursue a career. Universities also offer courses completely in both English and Russian, which is a great opportunity for students to pick up another language. With the low cost of living and intakes in July, August, and September, Russia gets more than 2,50,000 international students from over 160 countries a year.

Omsk State Medical University is one of the oldest and largest medical universities in Siberia. The university has an alumni of over 35,000 doctors practicing all over the world in fields such as general medicine, pediatrics, preventive medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.