INI CET July 2021: Registrations Closing Soon for PG Entrance Test

The registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) - July 2021 will end on March 31. The candidates who are eligible and interested can fill the form available on the official website of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)- www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

This exam is conducted for granting admission to Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) in the eight AIIMS colleges, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) institutes.

Those candidates who are willing to appear for the exams for admission to PG level courses will have to fill the two-stage application form. The first stage is basic registration in which personal details including name, date of birth, category, mobile number, email ID, photo etc need to be mentioned. In the second stage, which is final registration the candidate will have to submit a digital copy of their educational documents, pay fees, choose the city of examination etc.

In order to fill the form, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for www.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Students tab on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where you will see a hyperlink that reads, “MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs)”, click on it

Step 4: On a new page, you will find an option to register for the exam

Step 5: Complete filling the form by entering all your personal details

Step 6: Attach all educational documents required and pay the fees

Step 7: Download and take a print of the filled form

The INI CET 2021 exam will be held in computer based test format. In the exam, candidates will have to answer 200 objective questions in 180 minutes. The result of the exam will be declared in the merit list format and will mention the candidate’s roll number, overall rank, percentile of the candidate etc.