NEET Innerwear Removing Row: NTA Constitutes Fact Finding Committee to Investigate

After allegations that about 100 girls were asked to remove their bras (upper innerwear) before entering the NEET exam centre at Ayur in Kerala’s Kollam, the National Testing Agency has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter.

Countering the claims by female students, the staff at the exam centre had alleged that all these claims are fictitious and the police complaints have been filed with wrong intentions.

After much uproar, the Ministry of Education has asked NTA to ascertain all the facts about the incident on the spot from stakeholders present at the Centre at that time.

Accordingly, a Fact Finding Committee has been constituted by the NTA to ascertain the facts in detail. Further action will be taken based on the report of the Fact-Finding Committee.

Muraleedharan, MOS, Ministry of External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, and other public representatives from Kerala have met the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the matter. Dr. R. Bindu, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, Government. of Kerala has also written a letter to Union Education Minister.

According to students they were asked to remove innerwear at the metal detection stage during the frisking process before entering the exam center as their bras had ‘hooks’ and metal articles are not allowed inside the exam centre.

Talking to news18.com, a female aspirant said, “While taking the exam, we were continuously covering ourselves up with hair… What was even more concerning is that the official there instructed the girls to carry the innerwear in their hands while returning and not wear it, recalls an aspirant.”

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). An investigation has been launched and the friskers who were allegedly involved in the act would be arrested soon. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident. The Commission has directed the Kollam Rural SP to file a report within 15 days.

