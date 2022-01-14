NEET is Not Against Social Justice: TN BJP Chief

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admitting students to medical colleges is not against social justice but is only targeted against those private medical colleges demanding hefty capitation for admitting students, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed on Wednesday. Accusing certain political parties of attempting to create an impression that the screening test was against the interests of the poor and downtrodden, Annamalai said, on the contrary, it has fulfilled the aspirations of many students in pursuing their ambition.

“NEET is only against those private medical colleges that demand hefty capitation from the students and it is not discriminatory. Nor is it against social justice," Annamalai said. Speaking to reporters here, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while virtually launching the 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu earlier in the day had indicated that medical education has become qualitatively better and affordable too.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Union Government to exempt the state from the medical entrance test - NEET.

“The admission policy of Tamil Nadu plays an important role in our health infrastructure and to protect this, we are continuously demanding that the state be exempted from NEET. I appeal to the Union Government to consider our request favourably," Stalin said.

Stalin held an all-party meeting on January 8 to discuss the way forward for the abolition of NEET. All political parties except the BJP resolved to wage a unified legal battle to scrap NEET.

“The Centre has deprived the state government of the right to decide on the manner of admitting its students and the state-run medical colleges. This is against state autonomy," the resolution stated.

The counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges will begin on January 19. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the registration process for NEET counselling will begin from January 19, Wednesday at mcc.nic.in. The announcement came after the undergraduate students had raised concerns and started online protests demanding counselling dates. The counselling process for NEET PG has already begun.

Those who clear the NEET 2021 - entrance exam for medical colleges - will be eligible for medical college counselling. As many as 15 per cent of the seats in colleges across states fall under the All India Quota (AIQ). This year, 10 per cent of AIQ seats will be reserved for students belonging to the EWS category with 27 per cent will be reserved for OBC students. This is in addition to the existing SC, ST, and PwD quota.

