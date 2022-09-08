NEET is not the End, Twitter Floods with Motivational Messages for Medical Aspirants

With over 9 lakh students clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, there are almost 8 lakh students who could not pass the exam. To motivate students who could not make it through this time, netizens have come to the rescue. Twitter is flooded with motivational messages stating that if one failed in the examination, it does not mean they have failed in life.

From this year onwards, the government has lifted the upper age limit to apply for NEET. This means that anyone who has studied physics, chemistry, and biology till class 12 and satisfies other criteria will be able to take NEET again. The upper limit to re-take the exam has been lifted giving students more chances at becoming a doctor or medical professional.

Congratulations to all selected students in #NEETUG2022 !!!#NeetResult hasbeen declared ! Those #NEETUG students who couldn’t get good marks due to any reason , Dont be UPSET

Always remember

जब तक फोड़ेंगे नही तब तक छोड़ेंगे नही!!#NEETresult2022 pic.twitter.com/unQ8VAwwer — Indian doctor (@Indian__doctor) September 8, 2022

NEET results to be announced today.

I pray none of aspirant take any wrong steps if u get low marks,best u can do is take it as a challenge & grow stronger and be better to prove everyone that ur no less than anyone.

Before u see light u hve to deal with darkness.#NeetResult pic.twitter.com/g607c0wr7S — National Testing Agency (@Sudhanshu2107) September 7, 2022

The anxiety surrounding Neet with aspirants is horrible. It’s not supposed to make you feel like the exam is more important than your whole fucking life. This is so messed up. #NEETresult2022 #NeetResult — Bigger than Prii (@Prii_28_) September 8, 2022

posting this here JUST to show it’s okay if you score less, there’s no shame in it, and you’re NOT a disappointment to anyone. to everyone that tried ur best and still scored less, it’s okay, this is just an entrance exam, ily <3#NEETUG #NeetResult #NEETresult2022 #NEETUG2022 pic.twitter.com/FLUGbK4GrT — ☆ niya || sad girl era☆ (@mtmtiknew) September 8, 2022

Haryana’s Tanishka has topped the medical entrance exam — NEET 2022 — with 715 marks or 99.99997733 percentile. Tanishka has scored the same marks as three other students, however, she is the one to have got all India rank 1. Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra, Karnataka’s Hrishikesh Nagbhushan, and Karnatka’s Rucha Pawashe have got ranks 2, 3, and 4 respectively.

