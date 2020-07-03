NEET, JEE Main Exam 2020: HRD Minister Pokhriyal to Announce Decision on Entrance Exams After Fit India Webinar

NEET, JEE Main Exam 2020 | The Union Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, is expected to announce its decision on whether to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020) examinations on Friday. A committee has been set up by the Ministry to review the Covid-19 situation in the country and whether conducting the NEET and JEE tests would be safe or not, Pokhriyal had said on Thursday.

“Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of DG NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to HRD Ministry latest by tomorrow,” said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

Recently, parents of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) candidates in the Middle East countries have filed a plea in Supreme Court demanding to postpone the medical entrance exam.

The announcement regarding the JEE and NEET exams will come after the Fit India event. Pokhriyal, along with Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and captain of Indian football team Sunil Chhetri, will address a webinar 'Fit Hai to Hit Hai India' at 5 pm where he is also expected to address questions related to JEE Main and NEET.

"Students, don’t forget to join me tomorrow at 5 pm in conversation with MoS @YASMinistry Shri @KirenRijiju, Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 & Captain-Indian Football Team @chetrisunil11 around fitness & more.#FitIndiaTalks (SIC)," the HRD Minister had tweeted.

The decision is likly to impact over 25 lakh students. As many as 9 lakh candidates have registered to take the JEE Main, and approximately 16 lakh have registered for NEET.