Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

NEET, JEE Main Exams 2020 Dates: Entrance Exams Postponed; HRD Minister Announces New Dates

Recently, parents of the candidates in the Middle East countries who are aspiring to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) had filed a plea in Supreme Court demanding to postpone the medical entrance exam.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 3, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NEET, JEE Main Exams 2020 Dates: Entrance Exams Postponed; HRD Minister Announces New Dates
Representative image.

NEET, JEE Main Exam 2020 | The Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', announced its decision to postpone the entrance examinations till September. As per the fresh date sheet. the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1-6, while the advanced exam will be on September 27. The NEET examination will be conducted by the NTA on September 13.

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept (SIC)," HRD Minister Pokhriyal informed aspirants in a tweet.

The announcement came as the Fit India webinar, during which the Education Minister was thronged with questions regarding the dates for NEET and JEE Main exams, concluded.

Recently, parents of the candidates in the Middle East countries who are aspiring to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) had filed a plea in Supreme Court demanding to postpone the medical entrance exam.

A committee was set up by the HRD Ministry to review the Covid-19 situation in the country and whether conducting the NEET and JEE tests would be safe or not.

“Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of DG NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to HRD Ministry latest by tomorrow,” said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

The decision is likly to impact over 25 lakh students. As many as 9 lakh candidates have registered to take the JEE Main, and approximately 16 lakh have registered for NEET.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading