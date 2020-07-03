NEET, JEE Main Exam 2020 | The Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', announced its decision to postpone the entrance examinations till September. As per the fresh date sheet. the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1-6, while the advanced exam will be on September 27. The NEET examination will be conducted by the NTA on September 13.

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept (SIC)," HRD Minister Pokhriyal informed aspirants in a tweet.

The announcement came as the Fit India webinar, during which the Education Minister was thronged with questions regarding the dates for NEET and JEE Main exams, concluded.

Recently, parents of the candidates in the Middle East countries who are aspiring to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) had filed a plea in Supreme Court demanding to postpone the medical entrance exam.

A committee was set up by the HRD Ministry to review the Covid-19 situation in the country and whether conducting the NEET and JEE tests would be safe or not.

“Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of DG NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to HRD Ministry latest by tomorrow,” said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

The decision is likly to impact over 25 lakh students. As many as 9 lakh candidates have registered to take the JEE Main, and approximately 16 lakh have registered for NEET.