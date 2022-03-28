Examinations for entrance into top engineering and medical colleges can be pretty challenging for students. Besides, coaching institute costs weigh heavily on parents’ pockets. Here is a list of free resources candidates can use to prepare for JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET:

SWAYAM Platform: Under this scheme, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) students have access to courses taught in classrooms from classes 9 to 12. All the courses are interactive and are available free of cost to any learner.

Candidates need to register themselves on the Swayam website to access these courses. While the courses are free of cost, the SWAYAM certificate for the final proctored exams comes at a fee. Candidates who do not have internet access at home can also access these lectures available on various DTH channels.

National Testing Agency( NTA): Students can also access the free lectures by various prominent professors and mock test series available on the official website of NTA — nta.nic.in.

Delhi Govt’S Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana: Students residing in Delhi belonging to SC, ST, OBC, who have passed 10th and 12th and have a total family income not more than Rs 6 lakh per annum are eligible under this scheme.

Students are selected by the coaching institution based on academic criteria and eligibility test prescribed by the institution itself. Coaching institutes empanelled under the scheme issue advertisements in the local newspapers and invite applications from the eligible SC candidates as per provisions of the scheme.

Rajasthan Govt Anuprati Coaching: Students residing in Rajasthan, having scored 85 per cent or more marks in the last examination and belonging to SC, ST, OBC and EWS having a total family income of not more than Rs 2.5 lakhs per annum are eligible to apply under the scheme. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the Rajasthan government.

Haryana Govt’s Super 100 Scheme: Students who have passed 10th class with more than 80 per cent marks are selected via a screening process for this scheme. Aspirants are required to register online on the scheme’s website to be considered. Additionally, selected students are also provided with boarding facilities under this scheme. As per the latest update, the scheme is extended to 225 meritorious students.

Uttar Pradesh’s Abhyuday Yojna for Rural Students: The scheme is largely for candidates from rural areas and families with low income to provide training in competitive examinations such as UPSC CSE, JEE Main, NEET, NDA, CDS, etc. Students need to register themselves online through the scheme’s registration portal. After a screening process students are selected. Study materials like syllabus, notes, mock questions etc are available on the website for anyone to download and use free of cost as well.

Odisha’s Chatra Prosthan Yojana: The Odisha government launched in Oct 2021 to provide free coaching to ST students in the state for medical and engineering entrance examinations. A total of 320 students are selected on the basis of class 10 merit and a selection test from among the students who have passed matric from SSD High Schools. Candidates can apply to become a beneficiary of the scheme online on the ST and SC development, minorities and backward classes welfare department, Government of Odisha website.

Karnataka’s Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Margadarshini: Students from reserved categories are eligible to apply under this scheme announced by Karnataka government earlier this month. For JEE/NEET, the only eligibility criteria as of now is class 12 science background candidates only. Candidates can apply online through the social welfare department website of the Karnataka government.

