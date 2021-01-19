NEET JEE Syllabus 30% Reduced, Announces Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

In an online interaction with the students from Kendriya Vidyalaya (Andrews Ganj), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that JEE and NEET candidates will have more options to answer the questions this year.He was responding to a query by a student from KV Gurugram, when he informed everyone about the change in the competitive exams for engineering and medical colleges.The Union Minister started by saying that students will be asked questions based on a revised syllabus in the board exams this year, reported The Times of India.

The minister said that it is because of the reason that the syllabus of the CBSE board exams was cut by 30 percent this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The students will be studying only the reduced portion and questions will be asked from only those sections.

Speaking to a student, Ramesh said that even after the school reopens, the facilities for online classes will continue. There will be a mixed format of online and offline teaching available for the students, with a 50-50 percent division, as per the minister. The student who asked this question belonged to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Ramesh said that the schools will open only after it is confirmed that the reopening of schools will be safe for students.

He also answered many other questions of the students about several subjects. The webinar was for the students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya of the country.The interaction comes at a time when the students have been raising concerns that the CBSE board exams of classes 10th and 12th should be cancelled as many students have not been able to study due to the Covid-19 crisis. Many of them could not study because of the lack of internet facilities or smartphones.

Previously, it was announced by Ramesh Pokhriyal that CBSE board exams for classes10and 12 will happen from May 4 to June 10.