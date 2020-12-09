NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card to Be Released Today, Check More Details at nbe.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card is expected to be released on Wednesday, December 9. Those candidates who have registered for the examination must ensure that they keep a regular check on the official website. Once the admit cards are released, aspirants can download the same from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test official website, nbe.edu.in.

The NEET MDS examination is scheduled to take place on December 16. The exams will be conducted in online mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. The results of the NEET MDS 2021 examination is expected to be declared on December 31.

NEET MDS 2021 Admit Cards: Steps to download

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and log on to the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage look for an option that reads NEET MDS 2021 and click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page on which you will see a link for NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card. On clicking on the link a new window will open

Step 4: Here you will have to enter your registration number and password. After carefully entering the same hit the submit button

Step 5: Your NEET MD Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of NEET MDS 2021 admit card

Various details regarding the examination centre and reporting time will be printed on the admit card. The aspirants have been advised to read the information mentioned on the admit card carefully. Since the circumstances this year are not normal, the candidates have been asked to report earlier than usual. Further, all aspirants have been asked to adhere to the reporting time and practice social distancing at all times. It is important to note that no person will be allowed to enter the exam centre without a mask.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS 2021 is conducted across the nation for admission in Masters of Dental Surgery course.