NEET MDS 2021 Cut-off Scores Released, Counseling Schedule to be Announced Soon

The cut-off scores of the NEET-MDS 2021 for All India 50 per cent quota seats for admission to postgraduate MDS courses 2021 have been declared by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The cut-off score for the PG MDS courses, out of 960, is 259 for unreserved category students. Those belonging to OBC, ST, and SC category need 227 marks while the PwD students need 243 percentile.

Candidates scoring the above-mentioned cut-off scores or more are eligible for the counseling session, which will be conducted by the Ministry of health and family welfare.

The candidature of selected candidates is provisional and is subjected to clearing the eligibility criteria. The quota score card mentions the overall merit position of the candidates amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-MDS 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria. The PG admission process and counseling schedule will be notified by the NBE in due course of time.

“Individual scorecard for NEET-MDS 2021 All India 50% quota seats will be available for download at NEET-MDS website nbe.edu.in by 30th June 2021. Score card for All India 50% quota seats will not to be sent to individual candidates," the NBE said in an official statement.

“Qualification to participate in online counseling for All India 50% quota seats does not confer any automatic rights upon the candidates for admission to All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses," NBE explained.

Candidates who have studied/ passed BDS from Jammu & Kashmir are not eligible for 50 per cent quota seats. However, the candidates who were nominated by the government, under central pool seats from J&K dental colleges are eligible for admission to the courses.

The selected candidates can send in their queries regarding the counseling session to MCC by mailing them at aiqpg-mcc@nic.in. For OBC candidates, NBE mentioned, “It is brought to the notice of all concerned that reservation to OBC candidates in State surrendered seats under All India Quota from the academic session 2021-22 shall be subject to outcome of the case pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Writ Petition No. 596 of 2015."

