NEET MDS 2021: NBE to Release Application Form 2021 Today at nbe.edu.in, Candidates Can Apply Till Nov 15

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced to release the online application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 from today at 5 pm. The NEET MDS 2021 application form will be made available on its official website. The official notification regarding the same reads, “The Online Application Forms for NEET-MDS 2021 shall be live on 26th October 2020 at 5:00 PM”.

Candidates possessing a BDS degree will be able to complete the online registration for NEET MDS 2021 by November 15. According to the official notification, NBE will issue the NEET MDS 2021 admit card on December 9, 2020.

NEET MDS 2021: Important dates

• Application form release date - October 26, 2020

• Application form closing date- November 15, 2020

• Availability of application form correction window - November 17 to 19, 2020

• Issue of Admit Card - December 9, 2020

• Date of NEET MDS 2021 exam date - December 16, 2020

• Declaration of NEET MDS 2021 result- December 31, 2020

NEET MDS 2021 application form: How to fill

1. Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

2. Once the link for NEET MDS 2021 application form is activated, click on that

3. Fill in all the required details and register yourself

4. A registration number or id and password will be sent to the registered email id and phone number

5. Log in using the registered id and password

6. Enter the required details and upload the supporting documents

7. Make the payment of application fee and submit

8. Keep the registration number and password safely. One can also download the NEET MDS application form

The NEET MDS 2021 registration fee for General category candidates and OBC category is Rs 4425 (including GST), while for SC, ST, PWD candidates, the examination fee is Rs 3245 (including GST). NBE will conduct the NEET MDS exam 2021 on December 16, 2021, at 79 centres across the country.

For further details, candidates can read the official notification. Link is provided here.