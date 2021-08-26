NEET MDS 2021: Registration Opens for Maharashtra Dental Colleges. Apply Now

The State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra, on Thursday opened registration for admissions to postgraduate dental colleges in the state through the NEET MDS 2021. The registration process will remain open until 11:59 PM on August 29 and is for those students who want to pursue their Masters in Dental Surgery from colleges in Maharashtra. Candidates, who wish to register for the NEET MDS 2021, can visit the official website mahacet.org and fill in the necessary details.

“Candidates who have appeared for NEET-MDS -2021 Examination and are desirous of applying for available seats of Dental Course in State Government/Corporation/Aided/ Unaided Private and Minority colleges in the State of Maharashtra, should submit registration/information online,” an official release by the State Common Entrance Cell read.

The official notification also said that candidates must apply through the online mode and no offline application will be accepted. The last date to upload the necessary documents is August 30. The state government has also fixed the registration fee at Rs 3,000 for all candidates.

The authorised body has cleared that people applying in the reserved category must upload their documents at the time of registration. If candidates fail to submit the pre-requisite documents during the registration process, they will be deemed as unreserved students and will have to then fulfil the eligibility conditions in the subsequent rounds.

The college authorities at the time of admission will also physically verify the documents uploaded by the selected candidates. The provisional merit list of registered candidates will be displayed on September 2, whereas the first selection list of NEET MDS - 2021 will be out on September 4. The last date for candidates to join the allotted colleges for the first CAP round is 5 pm on September 9.

https://view.mahacet.org/ mahacet/admin/news_document/ NEETMDSNoticeNo1_25082021.pdf

https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

