NEET MDS 2022 Extended by 4-6 Weeks, Internship Deadline Deferred to July 31

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Thursday extended the date of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 by four to six weeks. Further, the date for completion of the compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses has been deferred to July 31 instead of March 31. The official notice stated that the exam may be held around the same time as NEET PG 2022.

‘It has been decided by the Competent Authority that the date for the conduct of NEET-MDS examination, 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," the notice from the health ministry read.

“It is informed that the matter has been examined in this ministry and in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022 exams, it has been decided by the competent authority that the date for the conduct of NEET-MDS exam for 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022," Secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a letter to the National Board of Examinations in Medical sciences.

This has come in the wake of NEET MDS students demanding a deferment. After the ministry of health announced that the NEET PG 2022 which was scheduled to be held on March 12 will now be conducted on May 21, the MDS aspirants claim that they felt neglected.

Earlier, the All India Dental Student Association (DENTODONTICS) had put forward their demand to postpone NEET MDS 2022 examination. The association had written a letter to the President of the Dental Council of India, Dr Dibyendu Mazumdar stating their concerns about MDS 2022. NEET MDS 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 6, as reported by News18 earlier.

