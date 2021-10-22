NEET MDS 2022 Postponed, to be Held on June 4

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the revised schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS (NEET MDS) 2022. As per the latest update, the exam will be now held on June 4, 2022. Initially, the NEET MDS 2022 was supposed to be conducted on December 19, 2021, however, it has been deferred as the admission process for the academic session 2021-22 has not been completed yet.

“In view of the admissions for the academic session 2021-22 being delayed and yet to be completed, the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 for admissions to academic session 2022-23 has been deferred, with the concurrence of the Dental Council of India vide its letter No. DE-NEET (MDS) Admission-2021/2672 dated 18.10.2021,” read the official statement by NBE.

NEET MDS exam is a national level entrance exam conducted to offer admission to Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses under the Dentist Act, 1948. The candidates must hold a Bachelor degree in Dental Surgery in order to be eligible to appear for the NEET MDS exam. This year, admission to the postgraduate MDS programme has been delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of now, the board is yet to release the NEET MDS 2022 application form. It should be noted that it is mandatory to fill in the NEET MDS application form to appear for the exam. Candidates are advised to keep a check on natboard.edu.in to stay updated about the NEET MDS exam 2022. Once the application form is released, candidates would be required to submit it online on the official website natboard.edu.in. No other mode of the NEET MDS application form is accepted.

NEET MDS Exam is a computer-based exam comprising 240 multiple choice type questions. The entrance exam is conducted for three hours duration. Each question carries 4 marks and there is a negative marking of one mark for every wrong answer. In case of any query, candidates can contact-011-45593000.

