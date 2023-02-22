The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be releasing the admit cards for NEET MDS 2023 aspirants on its official website on February 22. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards on the official website of the board at nbe.edu.in.

“Admit cards shall be made live on the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences website https://nbe.edu.in on 22nd February 2023. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination,” reads the official notice.

The admit cards will not be sent via post but candidates will be informed through SMS and email along with a notice on the official website. Once the cards are downloaded, candidates will have to affix a recent passport-size photograph not more than three months old.

NEET MDS 2023 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Then go to the examinations section and click on the NEET MDS link that appears.

Step 3: Next, click on the admit card link and download your hall ticket.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery 2023 examination is expected to take place on March 1. As per the information bulletin, all candidates are required to enter the examination centre before 7 am in the morning. The entry at the examination center will close at 8:30 am in the morning. The exam which is expected to begin at 9 am will end at noon.

This year, there are as many as 76 examination centers throughout the country for NEET MDS aspirants. The NEET MDS will be a computer-based test consisting of two parts. Part A will carry 100 questions and part B will carry 140 questions. The results of the postgraduate medical entrance examination are expected to be declared in the last week of March.

