NEET MDS 2023 Application Begins, Exam to Be Held On March 1

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET- MDS) on March 1. NBEMS in its recent notification apprised candidates as they welcome applications for the computer-based entrance examination. Aspirants can fill out the application form present on the portal at nbe.edu.in, till 11:55 PM on January 30.

The NEET- MDS examination will be conducted on March 1 between 9 AM and noon and results will be declared on March 31. The admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery will be issued on February 22.

Candidates can update or modify the submitted form between February 2 to 5. Anything filled in the form can be edited except name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city. In case applicants have to edit distorted images uploaded on the form, the final window period for rectification is between February 10 to February 15.

NEET MDS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a degree of bachelor in dental surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the state dental council and must have a rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.

NEET MDS 2023: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of NEET MDS

Step 2. Click on the application link available on the homepage.

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill in the form with required details

Step 5. Submit your form and pay the fes

Step 6: Take a print out of the acknowledgement form for further use

NEET MDS 2023: Application fees

The examination fees for the general, OBC, and EWS are Rs 4,250 and for PwD, SC, and ST candidates, Rs 3,250 will be charged. Students can submit applicant fees via debit or credit cards. No other payment gateway will be available.

NEET MDS 2023: Exam Pattern

The NEET- MDS examination will consist of standard BDS courses as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations, 2007 as amended from time to time. The pattern of the examination consists of 240 multiple-choice questions to be attempted in three hours. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions while 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers.

