The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2023) image correction window today, February 19. Applicants can make necessary changes in their NEET MDS application form 2023 through the official website- nbe.edu.in.

Candidates can avail the window to edit their images and upload the same as per the instructions by NBE. NEET MDS Application correction window is available till 11:55 pm today.

To access the NEET MDS 2023 application form, candidates will be required to log in to the portal using the asked credentials. This is the last opportunity to edit the incorrect images.

Candidates are required to edit their photographs, signatures, and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions through the selective and final edit window.

As per the official NEET MDS release, the examination will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based test (CBT) on March 1, 2023. The admit card download link will be activated on February 22, 2023. The NEET MDS admit card can be downloaded from the NBEMS website.

NEET MDS 2023 Application Form: How to Edit

Step 1: Visit the official website- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET MDS 2023 final/selective edit window

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The NEET MDS 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make the necessary modifications

Step 6: Save the confirmed changes

Candidates need to paste a recent passport size photograph, not more than 3 months old, on the NEET MDS 2023 admit card. The NEET MDS question paper will comprise of 240 multiple choice questions (MCQs) which candidates have to attempt within three hours. There will be a negative marking of one mark (-1) for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions. While for each correct responses, candidates will be awarded four marks (+4).

