The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has extended the internship eligibility date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2023 to June 30. In a tweet, the ministry said, “More than 3000 BDS students across States or UTs were not eligible for NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship. To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of the internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023.”

Candidates who are completing their internship from April 1 to June 30 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the information bulletin of NEET-MDS 2023 can apply from February 10 (3 pm onwards) to February 12 (up to 11:55 pm), informs National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) through an official notice. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

The application correction window for NEET MDS 2023 exam will open on February 15. The final or selective edit window for all candidates of NEET MDS 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be open from February 17 to February 19. Further, a list of these candidates will be published on NBEMS official website prior to the opening of the final edit window.

Along with NEET MDS 2023, the MoHFW has also extended the last date for the completion of the internship for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. As per the latest update, the Ministry extended the cut-off date for Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internships from June 30 to August 11.

The NBSEMS has extended the internship cut-off date for the second time this year. Previously, the mandatory cut-off date for NEET PG was March 31. NBEMS has allowed MBBS aspirants to fill up their forms from 3 pm onwards from February 9 to 11.59 pm on February 12. While the application edit window for these candidates will be opened on February 15.

