NEET MDS 2023 Postponed, Exam on March 1

The National Board of Education (NBE) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2023 to March 1. It was earlier scheduled to be held on January 8. The revised exam date is available at the official website at natboard.edu.in.

“Pursuant to the approval of the Dental Council of India vide its letter No DCI/ Admissions/ Admsn/ NEETPG/ MDS/015/ 2022-23/ 5433 dated 25.08.2022, NBEMS announced that NEET-MDS 2023 shall be tentatively held on 8th January 2023," reads the official notice.

“Accordingly, in supersession of the schedule for conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 as notified vide NBEMS notice dated 16.09.2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of NEET-MDS 2023 now on 1st March 2023," it added.

NEET MDS is a postgraduate entrance exam held every year for admissions to master of dental surgery (MDS) programmes. There are around 6,200 seats under the 50 Percent AIQ seats and 50 percent seats in state quotas. Candidates who have a bachelor of dental surgery degree (MDS) recognised from an Indian university or institute and registered with the state dental council are eligible for the master in dental surgery course.

The NEET MDS 2022 syllabus is usually that of BDS standard and covers all the subjects taught during the course as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations, 2007 as amended from time to time. The exam features multiple-choice questions (MCQs) comprising of 240 questions in the English language only. The duration is three hours. While four marks will be awarded for every right attempt, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December exam too has been postponed by the NBE. According to the revised schedule, the exam will now be held on January 20. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted on December 4. The decision to defer the exam has been taken due to clash with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The admit cards for FMGE are expected to release on January 13 and the result will likely be released by February 10.

