The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 today, January 30. Candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in, up to 11:55 pm.

As per the schedule, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET MDS 2023 on March 1, 2023. It will be held on a computer-based platform at various test centres across India. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery is an eligibility-cum-ranking entrance exam for students seeking admission to various dental or MDS programmes.

NEET MDS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can apply for the NEET MDS 2023 exam if they hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from any institute which is registered with the State Dental Council or has either provisional or permanent registration. Further, a one-year mandatory rotational internship in an approved/recognised dentistry college is required.

NEET MDS 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘NEET MDS 2023’ tab and then click on ‘Application Link’.

Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the new registration link and complete the registration process to generate a user ID and password.

Step 4: Then log in and fill up the application form as instructed. Further, upload the essential documents.

Step 5: Choose the exam city, pay the necessary fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the NEET MDS 2023 application form with the transaction ID mentioned on it for future use.

NEET MDS 2023: Examination Fee

The general, OBC candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 4,250. While SC, ST, and PwD applicants need to pay Rs 3,250.

Once the registration process closes, the NEET MDS application form correction facility will be available from February 2 to February 5, 2023. The board will release the NEET MDS 2023 admit card on February 22. While the results for the same will be announced by March 31, 2023. Initially, the NEET MDS exam was scheduled for January 8 but it later got postponed.

Read all the Latest Education News here