NEET MDS Counselling 2021: How to Register & Book a Seat

The counselling registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 has begun. Candidates who have passed the entrance exam can now book a seat based on their merit. In order to appear for the counselling session, candidates will have to register themselves on the official MCC website, www.mcc.nic.in, latest by August 24. The process of seat allotment will be held between August 25 and August 26.

All qualified candidates must note that the counselling process will only be held through the online mode and the result of it will be announced on August 27. The candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges between August 28 and September 1. After the seat is allotted, the aspirant will have to give their documents for verification and will have to pay the fees of the college they have been allotted. If they fail to do so either, the seat will be made available for the next round of allotments.

In order to register for NEET MDS 2021 counselling round, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official MCC website, www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find an option related to NEET MDS 2021, click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be asked to enter your login details

Step 4: On a new page, the application form will open. Fill all the relevant details and attach all documents required

Step 5: Cross check all details that you have entered and proceed to pay the fees

Step 6: Once done hit the submit button and take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page.

NEET MDS 2021: Counselling Fee

The registration fee for the counselling process has been fixed at Rs 1000.

NEET MDS 2021: Documents Needed

— Admit Card issued by NBE

— Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE

— Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.

— MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate.

— Internship Completion Certificate/Certificate from the Head of Institution or College as it is mandatory for candidates to complete the Internship by March 31, of the year of admission.

— Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council for the candidates undergoing an internship and is likely to complete the same on or before March 31, of the year of admission.

— High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as age proof.

— A valid identification proofs (ID Proof) like PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, or Aadhar Card.

— Caste or category certificates i.e, SC/ST Certificate/ OBC/ PwD certificates issued by the competent authority in English or Hindi. Candidates must note that subcaste should be clearly mentioned in the certificate.

In this counselling process, students from OBC and EWS categories will also get reservations. This is the first time that students from these categories will be getting reservations in AQIs.

According to the SC ruling, 15% of seats across India in UG and 50% of seats in PG level medical courses are allotted centrally while the rest are allotted at the state level. Under the existing framework, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), have got reservation benefits under the AIQ — 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively in AIQ. Under the latest policy changed by the government, 27% reservation to OBCs and 10% to EWS under the AIQ.

