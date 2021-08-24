NEET MDS Counselling 2021: Last Day to Select Colleges, Course

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 online counselling registration and the choice filling process will conclude today, August 24 on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have passed the NEET MDS can book a seat on the basis of their merit. The process of seat allotment will be held on August 25 and 26. The counselling process will be held online and the result will be announced on August 27.

NEET MDS 2021 counselling process: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET MDS 2021 registration and choice filling link

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Fill in all the relevant details. Upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the registration fees of Rs 1000. Submit

Step 6: Download and save the form for further use

Once the counselling process is over, the candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges between August 28 and September 1. After the seat is allotted, the aspirant will have to give their documents for verification as well as pay the fees of the college in order to reserve their seat. Candidates failing to produce the original copy of these certificates during counselling will not be allowed to take admission, the official website reads.

While 15 per cent of seats will be reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) category, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 27 per cent to OBCs, and 10 per cent to EWS category under the AIQ system.

