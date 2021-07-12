NEET MDS Counselling Process Plea Hearing in SC Today

The Supreme Court hearing regarding the delay in the counselling process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 will be held today, July 12. The plea by NEET MDS aspirants has sought directions to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to release the counselling date at the earliest. The entrance exam was conducted on December 16, 2020.

According to the plea file, the delay in the counselling process is “unjust" and that a separate counselling session for NEET MDS 2021 aspirants be conducted. Every year, the counselling of NEET-PG and NEET MDS is conducted together. However, for this, the NEET PG exams are yet to be held. Hence, the plea pointed that if the committee waits for the NEET PG exams to be over, then it will impact the NEET MDS aspirants. The NEET-PG 2021 has been postponed till August 31.

The plea filed through advocates Tanvi Dubey and Charu Mathur stated that the duration of announcement of results of NEET MDS and the NEET-PG examination is at least one month, as per past records.

The counselling schedule for NEET-PG is released three months after the results. “Therefore, it will be unrealistic to organise the counselling for both the examinations together, as it would infinitely delay the counselling for the NEET-MDS candidates and would cause undue hardship to the NEET-MDS aspirants," the petition said.

The plea was filed two weeks ago. No counselling dates have been announced yet. The aspirants demanded that the counselling date should be fixed not later than three weeks.

