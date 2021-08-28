NEET MDS Counselling Put on Hold Over New Reservation Norms

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has put the ongoing counselling for admission to Master of Dental Science (MDS) on hold. “In view of the order dated 25.08.2021 of the Hon’ble High Court of Madras, legal opinion is being sought by MCC of DGHS/ MoHFW from the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in this matter. Hence, the Round-1 of MDS Counselling 2021 is temporarily being put on hold to seek clarification from Hon’ble Supreme Court in this regard. The counselling process will be resumed only after clarification and approval of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in this matter," the MCC said in an official notice.

This came after the Madras High Court disallowed transferring of 10% reservations in medical and dental courses in the state contributed seats to the all India quota (AIQ). Out of the total seats, as many as 50% of PG and 15% of all UG seats come under the central quota or All India quota.

The central government reserved 27 per cent medical seats for the OBCs with an additional 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The registrations for the first round of counselling began on August 20 and the results for the first counselling rounds were to be announced on August 28. The same has now been deferred till further notice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here