NEET MDS Cut-off Reduced, Now it is 26.971 Percentile Instead of 50

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has reduced the cut-off or minimum marks needed in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) for 2021 to be eligible for admissions to dental colleges. The required marks have been slashed from 50 percentile to 26.971 percentile, meaning candidates need to score a minimum of 185 out of 960.

While 26.971 percentile is only for general category candidates, for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC) as well as PwD category of SC, ST, OBC is now 16.971 which 152 marks. Earlier it was 40 percentile. While for unreserved PwD category, it is 29.971 percentile instead of 45 percentile. There has been no change in the NEET-MDS 2021 rank and is as was published on December 31, 2020, the NBE said.

The revised cut-off scores have been made available at the official website of NEET MDS at natboard.edu.in. “The result of NEET-MDS 2021 was declared on 31st December 2020. In accordance with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India letter F.No. V.12025/154/2021-DE dated 10th November 2021, the minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered [in pursuance of the 2nd Proviso in clause 7(1) of DCI’s Master of Dental Surgery Course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018]," reads the official notice.

NBE has also informed that candidature will be purely provisional and subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2021 information bulletin. Candidates must clear the Bachelor in Dental Surgery before they can appear for the counselling process of the NEET MDS exam.

There will be a NEET MDS counselling for qualified candidates for admission to postgraduate courses — diploma and MDS across all dental colleges in India. Candidates must note seats will be given on the basis of the merit list. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct the NEET MDS counselling for 50 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats The remaining will be done by the state authorities.

Meanwhile, NBE has postponed the NEET MDS 2022 exam to June 4 next year. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on December 19 but later deferred as the counselling and admission process for NEET MDS 2021 is yet to be conducted.

