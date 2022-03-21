NEET MDS Registration Window Reopens Today at 3 pm at nbe.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 registration window will be reopened today at 3 pm. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) official website — nbe.edu.in. It will remain open till March 30. The exam will be held on May 2 between 9 am to 12 pm. The application window has been reopened in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion, which is, July 31.

“The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-MDS 2022 which was closed on 24th January 2022 shall now be reopened as per details mentioned below, in order to enable desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS 2022 in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion (i.e. 31st July 2022)," reads the official notice.

NEET MDS 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on NEET MDS on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the application form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay application fees

Step 6: Download and save the filled form for further use

Candidates who have a bachelor of dental surgery degree (MDS) recognised from an Indian university or institute and registered with the state dental council can apply for the exam. They must either have provisional or permanent registration to be eligible to apply.

Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 between January 4 to 24 will not be allowed to edit their applications during this time period. The edit window will open from April 1 to 4. While the selective edit window to rectify deficient or incorrect images will remain open from April 11 to 13. The admit cards for the exam will be issued on April 25.

“For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595 or write to NBEMS at Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS Communication Web Portal," the notice concluded.

