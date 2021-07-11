Medical Students to be Trained in Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that medical students will have to undertake a compulsory one-week internship on any of the electives — Ayurveda, Unani, yoga, Siddha, homeopathy, and Sowa Rigpa. As per the new draft guidelines, every medical candidate will have to undergo the compulsory rotating internship after passing the final Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) exam, following which they will be granted the degree.

The internship will be completed within a period of two years of passing the final MBBS/FMGE/NeXT exams. The internship duration, however, can be extended for a reasonable period on recommendation by the college.

As part of the internship training, candidates will be given clinical responsibilities with direct supervision of a mentor/physician or any supervision who is a faculty member. Candidates will be given hands-on training for the candidates applying scientific and theoretical knowledge gained during the undergraduate medical course, based on which they will be assigned patient care. Besides, as per the guidelines, the candidates will be trained to handle acute emergency cases alone.

The interns will have to maintain a logbook that will have their record of work, certified by the medical officer under which they will be working. At the end of the training, a careful evaluation will be done based on the situation tests in knowledge, skills, and attitude. The assessment will be done completed on the practical skills of the candidates.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the undergraduate medical entrance exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. It was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1. The agency has said it will make the announcements regarding the exam dates soon as well as the date for the release of the online application form. At least 14 lakh register for NEET every year.

