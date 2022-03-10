NEET Mop-up Round Registrations Begin: Know Eligibility, Process

The Medical Counselling committee (MCC) will started the online registration process for the mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 counselling at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will have the option to register for NEET UG counselling 2021 mop up round by March 14. The choice filling will begin from March 11. The seats which are left vacant after the two rounds of NEET counselling will now be filled through a mop-up round.

The counselling will be done for pre-registered candidates only. The committee will not accept fresh registrations for this round. However, candidates who were not allotted seats in round 1 and 2, those who were out of counselling process for not reporting on their allotted seats and ones who have opted for upgradation of seats are eligible to be the part of mop up round. Before starting the registration process, MCC will release the list of vacant seats in various medical institutions.

NEET Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round: Who can apply

— Candidates who dropped out of counselling process after round 2 by forfeiting their fees.

— Candidates who didn’t get a seat in Round 2.

— Candidates who did get a seat under reserved quota but admission got cancelled during the document verification process.

— Candidates who have allotted seat in Round 2 but have opted for upgradation.

NEET Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads ‘UG Medical Counselling’ and then click on ‘Online Registration’.

Step 3: Enter your NEET UG roll number and other required information to log in.

Step 4: Fill the application form and upload all the relevant documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and then click on submit.

Step 6: Download the copy of the form for future reference.

Mop-up round is a golden chance for candidates who missed by chance to secure the medical seat for 2021 session. Meanwhile, MCC had asked state counselling bodies to postpone their NEET counselling schedules after the All India Quota (AIQ) seats counselling dates were extended. It recommended that state counselling be done after the completion of the all-India counselling.

