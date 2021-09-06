NEET PG 2021 Admit Card at nbe.edu.in: Here's How to Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 today at its official website, nbe.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 11.

Over 1.74 lakh students have registered for the exam this year. NEET PG is conducted for admissions to MD/MS/PG diploma courses across medical colleges in India.

NEET PG 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1. Go to the official website of NBE

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for NEET PG 2021 admit card

Step 3. Login in using the required credentials

Step 4. Download and save the admit card. Take a print out for further use

Aspirants of NEET PG 2021 will have to carry the admit cards to the exam hall along with a copy of their passport size photo and the original copy of their identification card such as Aadhar or voter card.

NEET PG 2021 admit card: What to check

The admit card will contain details such as the candidate’s name, exam time, city, and centre. It will also have Covid-19 guidelines that will be followed at the exam hall. Candidates must cross-check if all the details are spelled correctly on the admit cards. In case of any error, report to NBE immediately.

Further, the NBE has notified that candidates will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask, and sanitiser sachets individually at the test centres. The exam will be conducted following all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines, the board added.

The exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode and will feature 200 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will get 3 hours 30 minutes to finish the paper. For each correct answer, candidates will gain four marks and for each wrong attempt, one mark will be deducted.

