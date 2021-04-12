NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Today: Check These Things in Hall Ticket

The National Board of Examination will (NBE) soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate (PG) Exam 2021 admit card at natboard.edu.in. Applicants can download the same by using their registered user id and password. NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be held on April 18 at around 255 centres across the country. Aspirants can check the NEET PG 2021 exam venue and other details by downloading the hall ticket. The registration for the same will close on March 15.

Since NEET PG aspirants also include medical professionals seeking career advancement and further studies, candidates are worried that holding exams amid rising cases of the pandemic might have an effect on their health as well as job. A large section of candidates are seeking postponement till May or till the peak is over, however, there is no statement from officials on the same.

Over 1.7 lakh had registered to appear for NEET PG this year. Every year the number varies between 1.5 to 2 lakh students. Only those applicants are eligible to appear for NEET PG 2021 who have completed their MBBS as well as one-year internships on or before June 30. “Admit cards will not be issued to candidates

who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination. In such cases, the entire fees will be forfeited", as per the rules.

Once the hall ticket is released, link to download the same will be activated on its official website. It can be downloaded by following these simple steps

Step 1. NEET PG 2021 admit card will be made available at natboard.edu.in

Step 2. Once you go to the homepage, click on the admit card download link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new window, enter the registered login credentials and submit

Step 4. NEET PG 2021 hall ticket will be displayed, download it and take a hard of it

The NEET PG admit card will consist of details including name, exam centre, reporting time etc. Aspirants must check the details are correctly mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any error, they need to get in touch with the authorities directly.

NEET PG 2021 exam is conducted in CBT mode to offer admission to various postgraduate medical courses applicable in multiple participating institutes across the country. Only those applicants are eligible to appear for NEET PG 2021 who have completed their MBBS as well as one-year internships on or before June 30. The exam contains 200 multiple choice type questions to be attempted within three hours and 30 minutes. Each question is of four marks and there is also a deduction of one mark for every wrong attempt.

