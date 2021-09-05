NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 admit cards will be released tomorrow by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The exam will be conducted on September 11 for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses for the academic session 2021. Over 1.74 lakh students have registered for the exam this year.

According to the official notice by NBE, “The NEET-PG 2021 examination scheduled to be held on 18th April 2021 was postponed and now scheduled for 11th September 2021. Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void”. Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021."

Candidates will be provided with a protective face shield, face mask, and sanitiser sachets individually at test centres, the board notified. The exam will be conducted following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines.

NEET PG 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1. Go to the official website of NBE

Step 2. Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3. Login in using the required credentials

Step 4. Download and save. Take a print out for further use

Once downloaded, candidates must check if all the details and guidelines are written correctly on the admit cards. The admit card will contain the exam time, city, and centre. Candidates must download the admit card from the official website of NBE after released and keep a printout as they will have to carry it to the exam hall. In case of any error, report to NBE immediately.

NEET PG 2021: Exam pattern

NEET-PG will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will have 200 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be held in English. Candidates will have 3 hours 30 minutes to finish the paper. NBE has reduced the total number of questions from 300 to 200 this year. It has also decreased the maximum number of marks to be obtained in the exam from 1200 to 800. For each correct answer, candidates will gain four marks and one mark will be deducted for each wrong attempt.

The NBE was all set to hold the medical entrance exam earlier and had released the admit cards in April, however, several students, who are also young medical professionals protested against holding exams claiming that they would have to choose between career and duty amid the pandemic.

