NEET PG 2021 Admit Cards to Released Today: Here's How to Download

The National Board of Examination (NBE) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 examination on Wednesday, April 14. Students who have applied for the examination will be able to download their NEET PG 2021 admit card by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

A total of 1.7 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam scheduled to be held on April 18. The admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on April 12 but was postponed due to technical troubles. Details like candidate’s roll number, date and time of examination, reporting time, COVID e-pass, venue of exam, and other details will be mentioned on the hall ticket.

Candidates who have applied for the entrance examination can follow the below-mentioned process to download the admit card:

Step 1: Candidates will have to login to the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: They will then have to click on the NEET PG 2021 option which will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on download admit cards for NEET PG 2021.

Step 4: Candidates will then have to enter their credentials as required to login and submit.

Step 5: Candidates can download the admit cards and take a printout of the same for future use.

Step 6: After downloading the admit card candidates will have to affix their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the hall ticket.

There will be 200 multiple choice questions and students will have to solve them within 3 hours and 30 minutes. For each correct answer, four marks will be given while a negative marking of 1 will also be applicable on wrong answers.

The NEET PG exam will be conducted on Sunday, April 18, in the form of a computer-based test with multiple-choice questions in 255 cities across the country. The examination is being conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes. Results for the exam will be announced by May 31.

