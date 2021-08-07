NEET PG 2021 Application Edit Window to Reopen from August 16

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will reopen the correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 on August 16 from 3 pm. Candidates who want to edit their application form can do so on the official website of NBE. It will remain open up till August 20, 11:55 pm.

Candidates who have already registered for NEET PG 2021 can change their category and EWS status during this window if required. No other information will be allowed to change in the application form during this window, the NBE said in an official notice.

The government has declared reservations for OBC and EWS students in the All India Quota (AIQ) for medical admissions. For the NEET PG admissions, 27 per cent will be reserved for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS.

Nearly 1500 OBC students in MBBS, 2500 OBC students in PG, about 550 EWS students in MBBS, and 1000 EWS students in PG are expected to benefit due to this reservation quota.

Besides, 15 per cent reservation is offered to SC and 7.5 per cent to ST students already. As many as 50 per cent of PG seats come under the AIQ quota. The new reservation for OBC and EWS will be added to the existing segment.

Further, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship up to September 30 for eligibility purposes to NEET PG 2021. Accordingly, candidates who are completing their internship between July 1 to September 30, besides fulfilling eligibility criteria can apply for NEET PG 2021 during this window. These candidates must choose their preferred state for taking the examination while filling the application form.

The NEET PG will be held on September 11. It was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18 but later postponed due to the pandemic. More than 1.74 lakh students have already applied to appear for the PG medical entrance exam. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses across institutes in India.

