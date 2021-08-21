NEET PG 2021 Application Window Extended

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has extended the application deadline for NEET PG exams. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply at nbe.edu.in till August 25. So far, 75,063 applications have been registered for NEET PG 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 11.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has increased the number of test cities and centres for NEET-PG 2021. The NEET-PG 2021 shall be held in more than 260 cities at around 800 test centres across the country.

NEET PG 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET PG 2021

Step 3: Click on the new registration

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill the form, submit

NEET PG 2021: Fee

An application fee of Rs 4250 will be applicable with an additional GST of Rs 765. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories, the fee will be Rs 3250 + GST of Rs 585.

NEET PG is a multiple-choice, CBT exam. The exam comprises 200 Multiple Choices, single correct response questions in the English language only. The time allotted is 3 hrs 30 min. For every correct answer, students get 4 mars and for every wrong answer, one mark is deducted. Those who clear the NEET PG exam will be eligible to seek admission to MD, MS and PG diploma courses. Admission will be given based on merit. From this year onwards, for admission to NEET PG, will also have a reservation for OBC, and EWS category students in All India Quota (AIQ). This is in addition to the existing reservation for SC and ST candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here