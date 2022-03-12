CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IndvsSL#Movies#WarInUkraine#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#AssemblyElections
Home » News » education-career » NEET PG 2021 Cut-off Reduced by 15%, NBE to Declare Revised Result
1-MIN READ

NEET PG 2021 Cut-off Reduced by 15%, NBE to Declare Revised Result

NEET PG 2021 revised result to be out at nbe.edu.in (Representational Image)

NEET PG 2021 revised result to be out at nbe.edu.in (Representational Image)

NEET PG 2021 to have a revised result as in a letter, the DG Heath Services has asked the NBE to reduce cut-off and declare revised results

Education and Careers Desk

The Directorate General of Health Services has decided to reduce the cut-off for the NEET PG 2021 by 15 per cent. This means that instead of 50 percentile marks, now students need to obtain 35 percentile marks to clear the postgraduate medical entrance exam. In a letter, the DG Heath Services has asked the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to declare revised results.

As per the relaxation offered, students from unreserved category need to secure 35 percentile marks while those who are from PH category need 30 percentile, and for SC, ST, and OBC category students the marks needed are 25 percentile.

“After due discussion and deliberations, it has been decided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in consultation with NMC with prior approval from the ministry to reduce the cut-off by 15 percentile across all categories," said DG Heath Services.

The revised dates for the result are yet to be out.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission has also removed the upper age limit for those appearing in NEET-Under Graduate 2022 exam. The upper age cap put by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017 was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags
first published:March 12, 2022, 15:17 IST